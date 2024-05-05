Drought puts pressure on durian farmers

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin examines a durian fruit in the eastern province of Chanthaburi on April 27. (Photo: Government House)

Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Thamanat Prompow has ordered officials to provide assistance to durian farmers in the East, as the prolonged drought and scorching heat threaten to spoil their valuable crops right before the harvest season.

Capt Thamanat said he has ordered staff from various departments under the ministry to help farmers protect their crops, following reports of crop damage as a result of the current conditions.

Farmers in several areas in the East, a major durian growing region, have reported unpicked durians bursting open on the branches as a result of the heat. Some others have had to buy water to irrigate their farms.

The Royal Irrigation Department have been instructed to provide water to farms, while officials from the Department of Agriculture and Department of Agriculture Extension have been told to provide tips to help farmers deal with the drier-than-usual conditions.

Department of Agriculture director-general Rapibhat Chandarasrivongs said he has instructed agricultural offices in the affected areas to find out the extent of the damage from the drought, as well as provide farmers with advice on what to do during a drought emergency.

The Department of Agricultural Extension said many durian varieties in the eastern region are ready to be harvested, with the season for kradum thong durian beginning on April 15, while the season for chani and phuang mani durians began on April 5.

The mon thong durian, the most popular variety, will be ready for harvest from May 20 onwards.

Meanwhile, durian farmers in Chumphon are turning to superstition to find relief from the drought. About 20 durian farmers in Ban Khao Thalu in Chumphon's Sawi district, in traditional outfits and make-up which made them look like cats, staged a Hae Nang Meaw parade to ask the gods for rain.