Asia-Pacific bookings stable

Chinese tourists take photos in Bangkok. Thailand was the most searched destination among Chinese travellers on Booking.com. REUTERS

Despite an easing in travel demand, Asia-Pacific is expected to secure the fastest growth in bookings globally as the market stabilises, according to online travel agent Booking.com.

Laura Houldsworth, managing director for Asia-Pacific at Booking.com, said bookings would not grow as fast as in recent years, but the pace should be more stable.

Asia-Pacific recorded annual growth of 15-16% for bookings last year, driven by the Chinese market, which recovered at a slower rate than other nations, said the Booking.com.

Europe reported 10% growth in bookings, while the US market remained flat. This trend should continue this year, said Ms Houldsworth.

"It's our hypothesis that people are prioritising travel. It's not considered a luxury, but rather a way of life and something they say they really need," she said.

Ms Houldsworth said there is plenty of room for growth in both China's inbound and outbound markets.

After the implementation of the visa-free scheme between Thailand and China, Thailand was the most searched destination among Chinese travellers on the platform.

She said markets such as Cambodia and Laos are still lacking Chinese visitors.

The recovery pace of China's inbound and outbound tourism will depend on international flight resumption and its economic slowdown, which could hamper outbound tourism, said Ms Houldsworth.

While travellers in the region are confident about travel, cost remains a major obstacle to booking a trip because of economic pressure, she said.

"We don't expect people to stop travelling, but they may look to get more for their money," said Ms Houldsworth.

For instance, more travellers from Thailand and other Asian markets are looking to visit destinations that are cheaper than where they reside, she said.

Website users also have a longer booking window as they look for deals and expect lower lodging and travel prices, said Booking.com.

However, they are not trading down on the types of properties they book to save money, but merely looking for deals, said Ms Houldsworth.