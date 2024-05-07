New finance minister 'ready' to talk to central bank chief

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira (fifth from left on front row) joins other cabinet members for group photos at Government House before a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Newly appointed Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday he was ready to talk to the Bank of Thailand (BoT) governor to drive fiscal and monetary policies in the same direction.

Mr Pichai, who is also a deputy prime minister, told reporters that he had a duty to work with the BoT over policy coordination.

He said he believed central bank governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput would speak with facts and reason, and they should be able to work together.

Mr Pichai's comments came amid disagreements between the government and the BoT over interest rates, which Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has said are too high and hurting the economy.

On Friday, the politician daughter of Thailand's influential former premier Thaksin Shinawatra also said the central bank's independence was an "obstacle" in resolving economic problems, the latest salvo in an ongoing row over interest rates.

The central bank expects economic growth to accelerate to 2.6% this year from 1.9% in 2023, with the Pheu Thai-led government set to begin its 500-billion-baht digital wallet stimulus programme in the fourth quarter.

The BoT has argued that some of the problems holding back growth are structural and cannot be addressed by monetary policy, while dismissing months of negative inflation as the result of state subsidies.