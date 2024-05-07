Exports expected to rise 1%-2% - shippers

Laem Chabang port in Si Racha and Bang Lamung districts of Chon Buri province in April 2024. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thailand's exports are expected to rise 1% to 2% this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, the Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday.

In March, exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, dropped 10.9% from a year earlier, due to global uncertainty and a high base in 2023. Shipments dropped 1% last year.

The export forecast of 1% to 2% should be achieved and the baht currency depreciation is still supporting shipments, the group said. As of Tuesday morning, the baht is valued at 36.74 per United States dollar.

Last week, the Finance Ministry cut its 2024 export growth forecast to 2.3% from a previous expectation of a 4.2% increase, while lowering its inflation outlook to 0.6%, from 1% earlier.