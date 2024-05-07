Diesel, cooking gas, power prices again capped

Photo: Somchai Poomlard

The cabinet resolved on Tuesday to continue capping the retail prices of standard diesel, cooking gas and electricity.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said after the cabinet meeting that the diesel price was capped at 33 baht a litre, effective April 20-July 31, and liquefied petroleum gas at 423 baht per 15-kilogramme cylinder, effective April 1-June 30.

The electricity tariff would be capped at 3.99 baht per unit for each household whose usage does not exceed 300 kilowatt hours a month. The price limitations would be effective from this month to August and should cover about 17 million households nationwide, Mr Srettha said. The unsubsidised rate would be 4.18 baht per kWh.

The controls would help reduce the cost of living and stimulate economic recovery, the prime minister said.

On Tuesday, the pump price of standard diesel was 30.94 baht per litre in Bangkok and its vicinity.

The loss-ridden Oil Fuel Fund would pay for the subsidies. If it could not afford it, the government would draw on its contingency fund, Mr Srettha said.

The price of premium diesel is not controlled.

Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said he was speeding up preparation of a legal amendment to give more power to the government to control oil prices. At present, the power was with oil traders and the government could only seek their cooperation on retail prices, he said.