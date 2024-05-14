JSCCIB puts forward 18 new projects

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking (JSCCIB) has proposed 18 development projects in four provinces in the country's lower central region.

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), said a meeting between the government and private sector was held on Monday to discuss proposal projects from the public and private sector in the Group 2 lower central provinces, comprising Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.

The meeting was chaired by Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.

"During the meeting, regional and individual provincial projects were presented under four proposed areas -- tourism, agro-industry, quality of life development and natural resource development. NESDC, the Budget Bureau and the Interior Ministry have already surveyed those projects in the related areas. Later, the conclusion of the meeting will be proposed to the mobile cabinet meeting for endorsement on May 14. The cabinet will allocate a budget if the projects are necessary. The budget may be from the central budget in the 2024 fiscal budget with a cap of 50 million baht for these projects, which could be completed within one year and no cap for those proposed by the JSCCIB," Mr Danucha said.

Both the public and private sector of the four provinces in the Group 2 lower central provinces propose the government develop 18 development projects worth 514 million baht.