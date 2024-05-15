Consumer confidence falls for second month

Consumers are more worried about rising energy prices, economic slowdown

Thai consumer confidence fell for a second straight month in April, dented by a slow economic recovery and higher living costs, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) dropped to 62.1 in April from 63.0 in March, the university said in a statement.

Consumers were increasingly worried about a global economic slowdown, climbing energy prices and a prolonged conflict in the Middle East, putting downward pressuring on the Thai economy, the UTCC said.

Opportunity for work and domestic politics were also contributing factors to the drop in confidence.

However, the university said some confidence could be restored after budget measures to stimulate growth are introduced in the second half of 2024.