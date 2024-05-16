CPN marks mall's anniversary

Ms Wallaya says Central i-City is another significant milestone that underscores the company's success and determination as Thailand's leading real estate developer, growing at both regional and global levels.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) is celebrating the fifth anniversary of Central i-City, a lifestyle and entertainment destination in a 6.5-billion-baht mixed-use project in western Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The highlight of the celebration is the inaugural "Sawasdee Thailand 2024 Festival," officiated by Thai Ambassador Lada Phumas, which promises an immersive experience of Thai culture and traditions.

The festival features the largest showcase of Thai products, with more than 11,000 directly imported from CentralWorld, including the world-renowned Joe Louis Puppet Show, Amazing Thai Taste & Shopping Delight, 'Songkran' Cultural Family Destination, and an in-mall Muay Thai championship.

The four-day extravaganza was organised in collaboration with Central Pattana, the Royal Thai Embassy, the Department of International Trade Promotion, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to showcase the best of Thai heritage and entertainment.

Wallaya Chirathivat, president and chief executive of Central Pattana, said Central i-City, the company's first Thai shopping centre abroad, underscores its success and determination as Thailand's leading real estate developer, growing at both regional and global levels.

"We're committed to leading our business partners to grow together, proudly bringing Thai identity to the international community," she said. "Over the past five years, Central Pattana and our development partner, I-Berhad, have driven Central i-City to play a role in boosting Selangor's potential across various sectors, creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs, jobs, and income, thus stimulating the economy.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our business partners and customers for their continuous support of Central i-City. We are committed to elevating Thai-Malaysian friendship and fostering regional growth in Southeast Asia together."

Wuttikiat Techamongklapiwat, head of property management and international business at Central Pattana, said the company is committed to long-term economic prosperity, and its business direction is to become a driving force for the Shah Alam, Klang and wider community in Kuala Lumpur.

"We intend to accelerate our investment in more time, focus and resources from Central Pattana, Thailand into Central i-City, realising greater synergies between Thailand and Malaysia," he said.

"As a place-maker, we prioritise partnerships and innovative retail concepts, fostering win-win relationships with our stakeholders. Central i-City strengthens our business ecosystem, connecting Malaysian customers with over 300 stores, including more than 10 uniquely Thai brands.

"Our performance metrics speak volumes: a robust rebound in traffic of over 20% year-on-year, with tenant sales bouncing back strongly, especially in the first three months of 2024. With over 60 new store openings in 2023 and more than 15 exciting brands slated to open by the third quarter of 2024, Central i-City continues to thrive as a landmark of western Kuala Lumpur. Together with our partners, we've achieved remarkable success, and we're poised to lead into the future."

In conjunction with the festival, Central Pattana has hosted the "Imagining Success Together" Tenant and Business Partner Forum. The forum aims to celebrate the fifth Anniversary of Central i-City's opening and provide insights into the company's global business direction and strategies for the future.