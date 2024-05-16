Pichai: Financial access more worrying than interest rates

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has offered assurances that the government has no plan to replace the central bank governor or weaken the bank’s independence. (Photo: Reuters)

The government is more worried about financial access than interest rates, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Thursday.

Mr Pichai made the comment after a meeting with Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput to discuss ways to coordinate fiscal and monetary policies.

The meeting ran for nearly two hours and came amid a long-running public disagreement between the government and the central bank over interest rates.

The central bank will review its current inflation rate target of 1% to 3% and it was free to decide on key rates, Mr Pichai said.

Consumer price inflation rose 0.2% in April, the first increase after seven months of contraction. The government had argued that the central bank could no longer justify using inflation risk as a reason to leave interest rates unchanged.

Mr Pichai said he also discussed economic restructuring with the central bank governor, and said the two would speak more often.

Mr Sethaput has argued that cutting interest rates would not do much to fix the economy, which in his view needs fundamental reforms.

For months, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has pushed for an interest rate cut, saying it would help the economy. The central bank has not bowed to the pressure, holding its key rate at a more than decade-high of 2.50%. The next rate review is on June 12.

Mr Pichai, who was appointed finance minister last month, has downplayed the disagreement, saying last week there would be no attempt to replace the central bank governor or weaken its independence.

The minister said he and the central bank governor did not discuss the government’s 500-billion-baht digital wallet plan or other fiscal policies.

Mr Sethaput and many other economists have been critical of the digital wallet plan. They say giving away 10,000 baht to 50 million people to spend in their communities might give the economy a short-term boost but would not do much beyond that.