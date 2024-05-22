Songkhla operators push for legal casino near the border

The Sadao border checkpoint in Songkhla province during Songkran. During popular periods, such as Songkran or the school holiday in Malaysia from May 25-June 2, the occupancy rate for tourism operators in the province rises to 90%. (Photo: Aswin Pakhawan)

Tourism operators in Songkhla have called on the government to consider building an entertainment complex with a legal casino in their province to address sluggish tourism in border areas and avoid overdependence on Malaysian tourists.

As the government studies an integrated entertainment complex development project, Songchai Mungprasithichai, president of the Songkhla Tourism Promotion Association, said as the main entry point in the South, Ban Dan Nok and the area around Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla has the potential to attract tourists interested in gambling.

Tourism growth in Songkhla is concentrated in Hat Yai, as Malaysian visitors ignore Ban Dan Nok, said Mr Songchai.

"Tourism operators in Ban Dan Nok said the market is quiet. Even in Hat Yai, tourist flows are not consistent as in the past, with 90% of the foreign market hailing from Malaysia during festivals, and now they have more choices than Hat Yai," he said.

During popular periods, such as the Songkran holiday in April or the school holiday in Malaysia from May 25-June 2, the occupancy rate rises to 90%.

However, the rate usually plunges by half after those holidays end, said Mr Songchai.

He said demand for casino tourism would be high, given the number of tourists travelling to Genting, which operates legal casinos and resorts.

In March, Songkhla recorded tourism income of 3.7 billion baht, ranking 10th among Thai provinces.

Mr Songchai said the government should issue clear regulations to screen local gamblers, such as setting a minimum individual income.

The state should also encourage local communities to decide whether they want a casino complex based on the positive and negative outcomes of legalised gambling, as locals might be concerned about the possible social impact, he said.

"Despite being an Islamic country, Malaysia allows legal casinos in Genting," said Mr Songchai.

"For the entertainment complex plan to run smoothly, it must address the economic impact on locals, helping them to understand the development would welcome all segments with other attractions, such as hotels and shopping, not only gambling."

He said if entertainment complexes can be developed in provincial areas, they would benefit tourists looking for attractions apart from gambling.

For Songkhla, a complex has the potential to diversify tourism markets to nationalities other than Malaysians, said Mr Songchai.

He said tourism operators in Songkhla have already discussed with the Tourism Authority of Thailand office in Kunming, China about attracting more tourists via direct flights.

Mr Songchai said with the new attractions such as an entertainment complex, the province can offer both seaside destinations, which match the preferences of tourists from mountainous areas near Kunming, as well as entertainment activities such as casinos.