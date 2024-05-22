Duo gears up for hydrogen economy

A gas plant operated by Bangkok Industrial Gas in Rayong. The company is working with PTT Global Chemical to study hydrogen fuel development to support low-carbon fuel businesses.

Thailand is preparing to build a hydrogen economy, following efforts by business and the state to push for the development of hydrogen fuel business to promote the use of cleaner energy.

The country’s potential to establish a low carbon-driven economy is emerging after PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC), Thailand’s largest petrochemical producer by capacity, and Bangkok Industrial Gas, Thailand’s largest industrial gas producer by capacity, announced their joint effort to study the development of hydrogen fuel.

Their move came after the Energy Policy and Planning Office (Eppo) said authorities plan to include hydrogen fuel in the revised version of the power development plan (PDP), which aims to have electricity produced by hydrogen make up 5% of the total power supply.

Blue hydrogen, which refers to natural gas-based hydrogen production with carbon capture and storage, will be used in the first phase.

The new PDP is set to be enforced between 2024 and 2037.

Under the cooperation between PTTGC and Bangkok Industrial Gas, the two companies expect the hydrogen project to help them achieve a net-zero target, a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and absorption, by 2050, said Toasaporn Boonyapipat, chief operating officer of PTTGC’s base and intermediate chemicals.

They have yet to conclude what types of hydrogen — blue or green — they wish to develop and what materials would be used to produce hydrogen fuel.

Green hydrogen, which can be used to fuel power generation and manufacturing processes, is produced by using electricity made from renewable energy to split water molecules into oxygen and hydrogen.

The collaboration primarily focuses on developing and expanding infrastructure as well as stimulating both demand and supply across the hydrogen business chain in Thailand, the companies said.

They want to support the growth of hydrogen-related businesses to meet future demand for carbon-free fuels in sectors such as automotive and aviation.

Bangkok Industrial Gas is mainly interested in hydrogen fuel technology because the company is part of US-based Air Products, the world’s largest hydrogen business operator by investment value, said managing director Piyabut Charuphen.

Air Products recently invested in the world’s largest green hydrogen production complex in Neom, Saudi Arabia. This facility utilises renewable energy to generate electricity for green ammonia production and ships worldwide.

Using renewable energy and a process called electrolysis to separate hydrogen from water, which is then bonded with nitrogen in the air, developers are able to produce green ammonia.

The shipping of ammonia is safe and less expensive than the transport of hydrogen. Because ammonia consists of hydrogen, users can separate the hydrogen to use it as a fuel.