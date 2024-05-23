April export growth beats forecasts

6.8% gain from a year ago helped by healthy industrial goods shipments and jump in rice exports

Container ships are berthed at Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The dollar value of Thai exports rose 6.8% in April from a year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday, beating analysts’ expectations.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 0.35% year-on-year increase in a Reuters poll of economists, and followed a 10.9% decline in March.

Exports, a key driver of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, rose 1.4% in the first four months of 2024 from a year earlier.

The ministry has maintained its export growth target of 1% to 2% this year, after a fall of 1% in 2023.

In April, exports of industrial goods increased 9.2% year-on-year, while rice export volumes jumped 64.2%, it said.

Thailand, the world’s second-largest shipper of the grain after India, expects rice exports to exceed a target of 7.5 million this year.

April imports rose 8.3% from a year earlier, against a rise of 5.05% forecast in the poll, leading to a trade deficit $1.64 billion for the month, compared with a forecast deficit of $1.7 billion.