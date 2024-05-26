Pride Month activities to generate B4bn: govt

A performer is in action during an event last week to announce the organisation of the Bangkok Pride Festival 2024. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Pride Month activities are likely to attract 860,000 visitors and pump about 4 billion baht into the economy next month, according to the government.

Chai Wacharonke, a government spokesman, said on Sunday that the Tourism Authority of Thailand made the estimation as the government is promoting the country as a Pride-friendly destination.

The government is wooing LGBTQ+ people, he said, because they have high purchasing power, love to travel and tend to stay longer in the country than other groups of visitors.

The TAT and the private sector are organising Pride-related activities in many provinces, according to Mr Chai. They include the Colourful Pride Festival in Chiang Mai province from May 25 to June 30. Among its highlights are parades and concerts.

In Bangkok, the Bangkok Pride Festival 2024 will occur from May 31 to June 4 and feature the Bangkok Pride parade and drag artists.

Koh Samui in Surat Thani province will host the Pride Nation Samui International Festival from June 24 to 29, featuring both Thai and foreign LGBTQ+ artists.

Mr Chai quoted LGBT Capital as reporting that last year Thailand generated the world's fourth highest revenue from LGBTQ+ tourism.