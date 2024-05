Finance Ministry to propose tax on cheap imports to cabinet

The Ministry of Finance's plan to collect a 7% value-added tax (VAT) on imported goods sold for less than 1,500 baht (US$40.6) is expected to be submitted for cabinet approval next week, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Thursday.

Imported goods sold for less than 1,500 baht are currently exempt from VAT in Thailand.