Transforming strategy into action

In today’s swiftly evolving business landscape, aligning every member of an organisation with a unified vision is not just important, it’s essential.

I had the privilege of exploring this theme in-depth during the recent HR Talk, “E=AMC: Unlocking the Code — How HR Can Turn Strategy into Action”. Distinguished speakers shared invaluable insights into how Human Resources teams and leaders can effectively transform strategic visions into tangible achievements.

Here are four key takeaways that resonate with me. I believe they can help any organisation meet its strategic objectives:

The Power of Alignment: One of the seminar’s most impactful themes centred on the critical importance of alignment. It’s a common assumption that strategic directions are well understood across an organisation; however, misinterpretations can, and often do, lead to unmet goals. To foster true alignment, it’s crucial that everyone not only understands but is fully committed to the vision.

Dan Parisi, BTS executive vice-president and global partner, perfectly captured this with the formula: Execution (E) = Alignment (A) x Mindset (M) x Capability (C). This equation highlights that successful strategy execution depends on aligning the organisation’s mindset and developing the necessary capabilities. It’s about more than setting goals — it’s about ensuring everyone is moving in the same direction with a shared understanding and skill set.

Mindset Shift is the Foundation of Alignment: Traditionally, too much focus is put on the formulation of strategies, often overlooking the critical aspect of individual development and alignment. This oversight can lead to a disconnect between strategic objectives and actual performance.

Reflecting on historical learning methods — from students transcribing lectures in the 1400s to today’s business simulations — it’s clear that practice and active engagement are essential for effective learning and strategy execution. To bridge this gap, organisations must prioritise, practise and cultivate a mindset that embraces and understands new strategies.

Capability Development - Preparing for Execution: Identifying and developing the right capabilities is another key element of the E=AMC equation. Too often, capability gaps are recognised too late, which can severely hinder effective strategy execution.

By integrating capability development at the strategy formulation stage, we can ensure that our teams are well-equipped to achieve strategic goals. This involves enhancing not just technical skills but also fostering a deep understanding of financial literacy, general management and business acumen.

Cultivating these capabilities promotes an enterprise value mindset, empowering employees to contribute significantly to the organisation’s strategic goals.

Practical Steps for HR Leaders: Reflecting on the seminar, it’s clear that we, as HR leaders, must rethink our approach to strategy execution. Discussions with esteemed executives such as Shailaja Sharma from IHH Healthcare, Klaus Holz from Indorama Ventures, Roselin Lee from Shiseido Asia Pacific, and Prapasiri Kositthanakorn from TMBThanachart (ttb), have reinforced the need for HR to evolve from administrative roles to strategic business partnerships. This shift is crucial for driving organisational growth and ensuring alignment.

As we continue to face dynamic challenges, these insights offer a roadmap for leaders eager to unlock their organisation’s full potential. Let’s focus on alignment, mindset shifts and capability development to transform strategies into successful actions.

I would like to express my gratitude to Dr Thidarat Ariyaprasert, commercial director of SEAC, who played a pivotal role in organising the seminar “E=AMC: Unlocking the Code — How HR Can Turn Strategy into Action”. This article is based on the key insights summarised by Dr Thidarat, reflecting our collective endeavour to enhance strategic executions. Special thanks also to Klaus Holz, Prapasiri Kositthanakorn, Roselin Lee, Shailaja Sharma, Dan Parisi and Gianfranco Di Maira for their invaluable contributions that enriched our discussions and understanding.

Arinya Talerngsri is Chief Capability Officer, Managing Director and Founder at SEAC — Southeast Asia’s Lifelong Learning Centre. She is fascinated by the challenge of transforming education for all to create better prospects for Thais and people everywhere. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, succession planning and organisational transformation can contact her directly at arinya_t@seasiacenter.com or connect with her on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/arinya-talerngsri-53b81aa