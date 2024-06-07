King endorses new commerce perm sec, NESDC board

New permanent secretary for commerce Vuttikrai Leewiraphan. (Photo: @bankofthailand X account)

His Majesty the King has approved the appointments of the new permanent secretary for commerce and the new board of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

The endorsements of Vuttikrai Leewiraphan as the new permanent secretary and 11 NESDC board members led by chairman Supavud Saichuea were published in the Royal Gazette on Thursday and announced on Friday.

The announcement took effect retrospectively from Tuesday.

Mr Vuttikrai, the former director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property, replaces Keerati Rushchano, who died in April.

Mr Supavud is an advisor to Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group.