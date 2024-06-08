Gulf, AIS unite for highland solar networks

Gulf Energy Development, Advanced Info Service (AIS) and the Highland Research and Development Institute (public organisation) have teamed up to improve the living quality of Thais in highland areas through the "Green Energy, Green Network For Thais" project.

The project involves the delivery of solar power-generated electricity to the communities and installation of solar-powered cellular base stations to create digital networks for these areas.

The two pilot projects are in Ban Dok Mai Sod community and Moko Poke community in Tha Song Yang district, Tak province.

Gulf Energy is one of Thailand's largest private power producers and holds a controlling stake in InTouch Holdings, the parent of AIS.

AIS chief executive Somchai Lertsutiwong said the collaboration aims to expand the project into other remote areas lacking electricity and telecommunications infrastructure.

The goal is to reduce inequality, improve quality of life and foster sustainable economic growth within these communities, he said.

By utilising technology and renewable energy sources, such as solar cells, the project can efficiently manage communication systems and deliver digital networks to targeted communities, said Mr Somchai.

He said this scheme should allow people in remote areas to communicate conveniently and access knowledge and services that benefit the economy and society, as well as the recipients' education and healthcare.

The Moko Poke community will have opportunities to develop knowledge in coffee bean production and enhance their marketing channels, said Mr Somchai.

Community leaders there set a goal of transitioning from corn farming to coffee bean cultivation, aiming to introduce high-quality coffee beans to a broader market and provide stable income for the community.

Theerathiphisa Tawichpasoot, chief operating officer of Gulf, said the company and its subsidiary GULF1 embarked on a mission to bring clean energy and connectivity to underserved communities last year.

The initiative began with pilot projects installing solar panels in three remote areas: Baan Huai Nam Sai in Phitsanulok province, Thung Nang Dam island in Phangnga province, and Baan Dok Mai Sod.

GULF1 engineers installed the systems and trained residents on their use and maintenance, fostering long-term sustainability.

Recognising the communication challenges faced by these communities, Gulf joined forces with AIS to expand the project's scope, said Ms Theerathiphisa.