Crafting the future: effective succession planning

Succession planning isn’t just a business strategy; it is an essential part of ensuring your organisation thrives in the long term.

As a senior consultant with a focus on helping CEOs and family business owners prepare their successors, I’ve had the enriching experience of delving into this crucial topic alongside Paul Kenny, the former CEO of Minor Group, who is well known for his active role in developing future C-suite executives.

Paul’s hands-on approach and our shared experiences have given me some valuable insights that I’m eager to pass along to anyone stepping into or currently managing their succession planning.

What to Look for in Succession Planning?

During our discussions, Paul and I focused on what really matters when picking future leaders. Here are a few critical attributes to keep in mind:

1. Aspiration and Willingness: It’s vital that a successor shows a genuine desire and readiness to shoulder greater responsibilities. This drive is a core indicator of their alignment with the company’s vision and their readiness to lead when the time comes.

2. Ability to Learn and Adapt: Leaders aren’t just born; they are made through continuous learning and adaptation. A potential leader must thrive on acquiring new skills and adapting to changing environments to drive the company forward.

3. Cultural Fit and Leadership Impact: The right successor should resonate with your company’s culture and possess the ability to nurture an environment that supports your future business objectives. True leadership impact extends beyond mere authority—it’s about earning the team’s support and trust.

How to Develop Your Next Leaders?

Developing a successor is a nuanced process that goes beyond assigning new titles or tasks. It involves a structured developmental journey:

1. Exposure to New Perspectives: We need to challenge our successors with tasks that stretch their capabilities and broaden their horizons. This can include taking on projects in unfamiliar departments or working closely with various stakeholders.

2. Mentorship and Coaching: Continuous mentorship and coaching are crucial. I believe in pairing successors with mentors who can provide personal insights, share experiences and guide them through complex challenges.

3. Real Business Engagement: It’s essential to engage successors in actual business operations rather than hypothetical projects. This real-world involvement is key to evaluating their potential and readiness for leadership roles.

Keeping Track of Progress

Monitoring the development of future leaders is a continuous commitment:

1. Continuous Assessment: Frequent feedback and real-time evaluations are necessary to understand how successors manage actual work challenges.

2. Recognising Leadership Limitations: It’s important to identify each candidate’s strengths and weaknesses. Understanding these limits helps us tailor development plans that address specific needs and enhance overall leadership qualities.

Effective succession planning is pivotal for any organisation focused on sustained success. By pinpointing the right qualities, offering substantial development opportunities, and continually assessing progress, we can facilitate a seamless leadership transition that upholds our strategic vision.

These insights, gathered from real-world experiences and expert advice, underscore the need for a proactive and thoughtful approach to preparing the next wave of organisational leaders.

As we reflect on these strategies, I encourage you to critically assess your own succession planning efforts. Are they robust enough to prepare the future leaders who will propel your organisation forward? The continuity and growth of your business may well depend on it.

Arinya Talerngsri is Chief Capability Officer, Managing Director and Founder at SEAC — Southeast Asia's Lifelong Learning Centre. She is fascinated by the challenge of transforming education for all to create better prospects for Thais and people everywhere.