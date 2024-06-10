Environmental plan for eastern corridor gets nod

A digital rendition of Silicon Tech Park, slated for development in the Eastern Economic Corridor. (Photo: Office of the EEC)

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) board has approved the environment management plan for the government's flagship industrial project, which was drafted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to limit its impact on local communities and the environment.

The news was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Phumtham Wechayachai, who chaired the EEC Policy Committee meeting on Monday.

After the meeting concluded, Mr Phumtham said the board had approved the environment management plan, so the cabinet would now be asked to endorse it.

The plan, he said, outlines the government's commitment to protect the environment around the EEC while promoting the continuous development of surrounding communities, which would help encourage further investments in the area.

The EEC is a major industrial estate spanning three provinces in the country's east, namely Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong. The project, which is overseen by the EEC Office of Thailand, was designed to boost the country's competitiveness and innovative capabilities for the benefit of future generations.

Mr Phumtham said the plan focuses on four main areas, which are Waste and Environmental Pollution Management; Conservation, Restoration, Maintenance and Sustainable Use of Natural Resources; Promoting Sustainable Living and Business Operations; and Empowering Relevant Sectors through innovation and equitable resource management.

The deputy PM said the board was also briefed on the status of several infrastructure projects which are being constructed using the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Contractors for the High-Speed Rail Link Connecting Three Airports project, which is managed by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) have been briefed on the boundaries of the construction site, several deals have been reached to address delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine.

He also said the Royal Thai Navy recently announced a proposal to construct a second runway and taxiway at U-Tapao airport in Rayong.

Authorities are expected to finish considering technical proposals by the end of the month, and construction is expected to be completed by 2028, he said.