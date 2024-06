Foxconn to make 5G equipment for Nokia in Vietnam

The Foxconn logo is seen in this illustration taken on May 2, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

HANOI - Foxconn will produce 5G AirScale equipment for Nokia at its factory in Vietnam's northern province of Bac Giang, Vietnamese state media reported on Tuesday.

Production is scheduled to begin in July, reported Dau Tu newspaper, which is run by the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Foxconn and Nokia did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.