Egat's share of power generation set to ease

Companies likely to take up the slack

Power supply in the country stood at 53,868MW last year, with almost 80% coming from fossil fuels and the remainder from renewable energy.

Thailand's total electricity supply is expected to reach 112,400 megawatts in 13 years, with power companies gaining a greater share of power generation for the country, according to the new power development plan (PDP).

Over the next 13 years, state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) is projected to have its proportion of power generation fall from 29% at present to 17%, with the remainder being handled by power companies, said a source at the Energy Ministry who requested anonymity.

Egat was once the largest power producer in Thailand, but the relevant authorities later agreed to have more companies join Egat in producing electricity.

Private participation requires the approval of the National Energy Policy Council, the source said.

He was speaking at a public hearing on the new PDP, which will be enforced between 2024 and 2037.

The public consultation, which started yesterday, will run until June 19.

Authorities drafting the PDP aim to increase the proportion of electricity from renewable sources to 51%.

Most of additional renewable power will come from solar, followed by wind, biomass, biogas, floating solar panels, waste-to-energy projects, mini-hydropower plants, geothermal power and renewable electricity imported from neighbouring countries.

In another development, Prasert Sinsukprasert, the energy permanent secretary, said the Energy Ministry is planning to carry out a pilot project allowing companies to buy renewable power directly from producers under the direct power purchase agreement, also known as direct PPA, this year.

At present, power companies which want to sell electricity produced by renewable resources are required to sell it to Egat and state power distribution agencies, which then distribute electricity through their grids to companies and households.

Mr Prasert said the authorities can benefit from the direct PPA by imposing a wheeling charge on peer-to-peer power trade.

A wheeling charge refers to a fee collected from the use of the state transmission lines to deliver renewable power.

The push for direct PPAs followed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's announcement of support for investment in data centres in Thailand.

Prospective foreign investors are interested in data centre projects but are awaiting clarity on the direct PPA policy to facilitate power trade among firms, according to media reports, citing the premier.