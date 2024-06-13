TrueBusiness, Infobip team up on service

TrueBusiness, True Corp's integrated communications and digital solutions provider for enterprises, has partnered with Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, to launch communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS), which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to personalise conversational experiences.

The move also offers what True refers to as "beyond seamless omni-channel communication solutions", capitalising on growth of the CPaaS market globally, said How Lih Ren, head of commercial, strategy and telcotech partnership at True.

According to Gartner, blog.idc.com and cxtoday.com, the value of the worldwide CPaaS market would grow from US$14.3 billion in 2022 to $29.7 billion in 2026. Mr Ren suggested 90% of businesses would leverage CPaaS platforms by 2026.

Mr Ren said many businesses struggle to understand and address the needs of their customers.

According to Tidio, Super CRM, project.co and Ninetailed, 74% of online shoppers use multiple channels to complete transactions. Some 94% of consumers find communication from businesses to be annoying, 59% of global consumers believe companies fail to understand the human element of the customer experience, and 66% of customers have stopped dealing with a company due to poor communication.

Mr Ren said the CPaaS platform unifies omni-channels, including voice calls, email, mobile app messaging and social media, within a single platform, eliminating complexity in managing a variety of communication channels and customer journey engagement.

The AI-empowered platform also enables enterprises to deliver a personalised conversational experience to their customers, utilising customer insight data, and automated and always-on communication covering marketing, sales and customer support.

He said True CPaaS is applicable for businesses of all sizes in various industries such as finance, insurance, retail, e-commerce, tourism, and healthcare. With an as-a-service model, the platform provides easy deployment immediately after a subscription has been made.

True CPaaS can be integrated with organisations' current customer relations management and e-commerce platforms, Mr Ren noted.