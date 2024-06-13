Scam losses ‘topped B60bn in last two years’

Central bank says it has frozen 200,000 ‘mule accounts’ as part of crackdown

(Photo: Bloomberg)

The Bank of Thailand is stepping up a crackdown on so-called mule accounts used in online financial fraud after bank customers lost more than 60 billion baht to such scams in the past two years.

The central bank and other enforcement agencies have frozen almost 200,000 mule accounts — operated by people who facilitate the transfer of illegal funds on behalf of someone else — between March 2023 and April this year, assistant governor Daranee Saeju said at a news briefing on Thursday.

The BoT will expand the crackdown by sharing the database of risky customers among banks, Ms Daranee said.

Individuals suspected of owning mule accounts will have their facilities locked and banks will tighten rules to make it difficult for them to open new ones by the end of next month, she said.

“The situation is getting worse with new cases coming in steadily,” she said. “There are about 300,000 reported cases of financial fraud over the past two years. Normally one financial fraud case relates to five mule accounts, which means there are millions of accounts out there we need to deal with.”

The country has struggled to curb a surge in financial crimes as people fall victims to scammers offering loans at cheap rates, high interest rates on deposits or through various ponzi schemes.

The financial damage from online scams totalled 63 billion baht between March 2022 and May 2024, according to official data.

The central bank has ordered commercial banks to upgrade their security systems for online transactions within the fourth quarter by offering customers an option to lock their money from digital transactions and providing double authorisation in transfers, Ms Daranee said.