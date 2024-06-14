Siam Piwat, Korean firm align for privilege scheme

Siam Piwat is a leader in implementing the Global Privilege Partnership project, collaborating with world-class multinational retail partners.

Siam Piwat Group, the mall operator and joint venture partner of Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, is joining forces with Hyundai Department Store, a developer of department store chains in South Korea, to advance the Global Privilege Partnership.

The scheme offers services, benefits and exclusive experiences to Onesiam and Hyundai Department Store members.

"Siam Piwat is dedicated to operating under its 'Co-create & Collaboration to Win' strategy. We prioritise building an ecosystem by joining forces with strong global business partners to drive businesses to grow in new ways," said Panthep Nilasinthop, chief customer officer at Siam Piwat.

"The Global Privilege Partnership is meant to entice more customers to use services and make purchases at Siam Piwat malls. Onesiam members travelling in South Korea can also enjoy an array of exclusive benefits, while Hyundai Department Store members can enjoy services tailored to their preferences."

The benefits include elevating their membership status to a premium level to unlock more benefits, offering a personal assistant to recommend various services and items in malls, assistance with restaurant reservations, access to an exclusive lounge with complimentary WiFi, a welcome gift, and special discount coupons of up to 30% at select participating stores.

"This marks Hyundai Department Store's first international expansion. We believe partnering with Siam Piwat will unlock the potential for two world-class retail leaders with a shared vision of delivering a superior customer experience in every aspect," said Myeongsung Yang, managing director of Hyundai Department Store.