Saudi Arabia to import live Thai cattle, goats, sheep

Saudi Arabia has given a green light for the import of live cattle, sheep and goats from Thailand, according to the commerce minister.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture conveyed the approval through the Saudi Arabian and Thai foreign ministries.

The live animals could be imported from Thailand and then kept and slaughtered in Saudi Arabia, he said.

Importers and exporters can seek permits for the trade at the Naama Platform of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

Mr Phumtham said that earlier the Saudi Arabia Food and Drug Authority allowed Thai chicken exporters to export fresh, processed and cooked chicken to Saudi Arabia through all checkpoints there.

Last year trade value between Thailand and Saudi Arabia amounted to US$8.79 billion, including imports from Saudi Arabia worth $6.13 billion.

In the first four months of this year the trade value stood at $2.59 billion, down by 17% year-on-year, including $1.66 billion worth of imports from Saudi Arabia, down by 28%. Thai exports to Saudi Arabia during the period were estimated at $926 million, up 12%.