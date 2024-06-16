Songkhla touts its Mice tourism potential

Devotees carry images of deities during the vegetarian festival in Hat Yai district of Songkhla in October last year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Songkhla's administration is partnering up with businesses in the tourism sector to promote the province as a Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) destination to Malaysians.

The chairman of hotel operators' association in Songkhla's Hat Yai district, Sitthipong Sitthipatprapa, said the province is well-equipped to handle Mice events in addition to conventional tourism, as it has a wide range of venues that could cater to such activities.

Over the past few months, Mr Sitthipong said, the local administration has been working with the association, Songkhla Chamber of Commerce, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and the Thai Consulate in Penang, to promote the province's Mice potential to companies, government offices and travel agencies in Malaysia.

As part of the efforts to promote the province, an event dubbed "Songkhla MICE City Roadshow" was held in Ipoh and Penang on May 14 and 15, with the aim of raising awareness of Songkhla's potential as a business destination among companies, Malaysian government offices and travel agencies, he said.

Songkhla was designated as a Mice destination back in 2020, but efforts to promote it have since stalled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the move was generally welcomed by the public and private sectors in the South, international interest in Songkhla remains low.

"Mice players have higher purchasing power, spending between 10,000 and 15,000 baht on average per day, which is 2–3 times more than the general tourist,” said Mr Sitthipong.

Mr Sitthipong said Songkhla was an ideal Mice destination, as the city has plenty of venues which could host conferences, exhibitions and other events of varying sizes. "The Prince of Songkla University International Convention Centre, for instance, can accommodate up to 10,000 people," he said.

Wittaya Saelim, a tour operator in Songkhla, welcomed the push, saying Malaysian companies often hold corporate events such as seminars and social gatherings in the province, generating significant revenue in the region.