SME event to promote trade amongst small businesses

The public and private sectors have joined hands to generate marketing opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through a new trade show named Thailand SME Synergy Expo 2024, featuring products and services that supports business matching.

The five-day event, scheduled from June 19-23 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, was jointly organised by the Business Development Department (DBD), the Office of SMEs Promotion (Osmep), and government and private alliances.

Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang said the event aims to promote and enhance the level of trade among SMEs from the stage of inception to business expansion at the international level, raising the GDP contribution of SMEs to 40% by 2027, from 35% at present.

Mr Napintorn ordered the DBD to collaborate with Osmep to help SMEs with business planning, access to funding sources, and determining sales locations. Up to 19,000 locations such as petrol stations, community markets and department stores, both in Bangkok and provincial areas, were allocated for SMEs.

"SMEs joining the event can promote their products and services through business-to-business and business-to-customer transactions, as well as partner with other companies to seek new business opportunities," he said.

The event also features the launch of SME Clinic, jointly organised by the Commerce Ministry in conjunction with experts in business management from state enterprises and private companies, offering advice to SMEs on marketing, productivity and quality control to enhance their competitiveness.

SMEs in this incubation programme can broaden their financial access by reducing loan risk for financial institutions, said Mr Napintorn.

More than 60 franchises are participating in the event, including in the food and beverage, education, services, spa and beauty products, and retail sectors.

He said the ministry will continue to work with partner agencies such as the Thai Board of Trade, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Federation of Thai SMEs, and Moc Biz Club Thailand to find sales locations for SMEs with special prices.

"A special loan package for SMEs from 18 banks and insurance companies will offer a combined 45 billion baht, with special rates ranging from 0.25% for the first year for SMEs and a fixed interest rate of 1% per month for self-employed individuals. The event is expected to generate value of 140 million baht," said Mr Napintorn.