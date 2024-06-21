EGG Digital rolls out latest deep analytics solution

Voraphat Ngamjetvorakul, general manager of analytics AI and consultation at EGG Digital.

EGG Digital, a leading big data analytics and digital marketing consultancy, has launched its latest deep analytics solution to equip Thai businesses with a strategic marketing tool for planning, ensuring greater precision and effectiveness.

Voraphat Ngamjetvorakul, general manager of analytics AI and consultation at EGG Digital, said yesterday the 720 Dataverse solution combines 360 degrees of clients' data portfolio with 360 degrees of second-party data from leading partners in retail and telecom with AI-powered processing.

The new solution is targeted at five sectors, namely retail, finance and insurance; automotive; property; and advertising media industries. The latest solution is expected to be a key driver in achieving 27% growth, as projected for the company's analytics AI and consultation business.

"In the digital-generation world of business, the data-driven approach has emerged as a key growth strategy. As a result, access to powerful data and analytics provides competitive advantages," he added.

Mr Voraphat said modern businesses need greater access to data both in terms of depth and breadth as they require market data from their own industry and cross industry in order to gain in-depth knowledge of the consumers.

They also need tools that enable advanced big data analytics to ensure greater insights.

Mr Voraphat said that when obtaining and accessing second-party data from EGG Digital's partners, the company strictly complied with related laws and ensured good data governance.

EGG Digital operates its business through three core services: advanced analytics and consultation, media convergence, and marketing tech solutions. Each service contributes one-third to the company's annual total revenue.

Through each of the five targeted sectors, Mr Voraphat said retail businesses are embracing a modern marketing approach with greater customer insights and personalisation, while finance and insurance businesses seek to reduce risk and analyse and predict the needs of their prospects in order to offer credit and insurance policies that better match with their requirements.

Property developers want to advertise and present their products and services with a targeted approach across groups of buyers, while automotive companies need insights on consumer lifestyles and life stages to ensure the best personalisation in their sales and after-sales offerings.

The advertising media expects more effective penetration of specific groups of customers and markets, Mr Voraphat noted.