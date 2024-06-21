Exports jump 7.2% in May, beats forecast

Exports up 2.6% from Jan to May

Bangkok Port in Khlong Toei district, Bangkok. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand's exports rose for a second straight month in May, up 7.2% from a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday, beating analysts' expectations.

The reading compared with a forecast 1.89% year-on-year rise in a Reuters poll, and followed April's 6.8% increase.

In the first five months of 2024, exports rose 2.6% from a year earlier. The ministry maintained its export growth target of 1% to 2% this year, after a fall of 1% in 2023.

Geopolitics had an impact on freight rates and trade, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, head of the ministry's Trade Policy and Strategy Office, told a press conference, adding that the outlook was positive.

May imports fell 1.7% from a year earlier, against a fall of 0.47% forecast in the poll.

Thailand recorded a trade surplus of US$0.66 billion in May, compared with a forecast deficit of $0.84 billion.