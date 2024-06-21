Thailand crowns leading smart cities

Cars park at the old section of Phuket. The city is ranked the top province-based smart city. (Photo: Pattarawadee Saengmanee)

Phuket was ranked the top province-based smart city, while Wang Chan Valley in Rayong province was crowned the leading city-based smart area in the country, according to the Thailand Smart City Competitiveness Index 2023, which was recently announced by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa).

The index assessed 30 cities across 23 provinces to raise awareness amongst leaders and residents about the progress, strengths and weaknesses of smart city development.

Depa president Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin said the initiative aims to inspire the development of smart cities.

For city-based smart areas, the top three in competitiveness for 2023 are Wang Chan Valley in Rayong (83.6%), Samyan Smart City in Bangkok (79.0%) and Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem in Bangkok (74.6%).

For province-based smart areas, the top three were Phuket (83.6%), Chachoengsao (76.8%) and Khon Kaen (53.8%).

The index is divided into city-based and province-based rankings, using data and performance reports from city developers.

The index evaluated five components: vision and goals, physical and digital infrastructure development, data and security systems, seven aspects of smart city services, and sustainable investment and management strategies.

According to Depa, the report intends to raise awareness about progress and challenges, inspire further development, and promote positive competition among smart cities by encouraging them to present better plans and practices to enhance their local and international reputation, while ensuring sustainable development.

Mr Nuttapon said Depa’s Thailand Smart City Office is responsible for creating master plans, action plans, and driving smart city development in line with the direction of national development.

He said the smart city development master plan 1 (2024-2027) aims to develop 105 smart cities in 77 provinces by 2027, leading to direct and indirect investment of 200 billion baht.

Depa is in the process of proposing master plan 2 to the national smart city development board for approval, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.