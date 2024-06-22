CRC makes inaugural Fortune SE Asia 500 list

Central Retail Corp ranked second among retailers in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list.

Central Retail Corp Plc (CRC) has made the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list, which ranks the region's 500 largest companies by revenue.

Thailand's leading retail firm ranked second among Southeast Asian retailers and 42nd overall.

The company strongly believes its employees are its strength and a significant force behind its business growth and achievement.

CRC Care is its business philosophy that aims to better every stakeholder.

In addition to Thailand, CRC also operates retail-wholesale businesses in Vietnam and Italy.

The company said it plans to use robust management, operational efficiency and consistent human capital development to accelerate business growth while prioritising community welfare, societal contributions and the environment.

As of March 31, CRC had a network of 3,762 sales counters including department stores, speciality stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, wholesale, and retail plazas in three countries, covering 60 provinces in Thailand, 42 provinces in Vietnam, and major cities across Italy.

The company's business is organised into five operating segments.

The food segment focuses on groceries and items typically found in convenience stores, supermarket and food wholesale stores under a portfolio of retail and wholesale banners. These include Tops, Tops Food Hall, Tops Fine Food, Tops Daily, GO wholesale, Big C/GO! and Tops market in Vietnam, go! in Vietnam and Lan Chi Mart Vietnam.

The hardline segment covers electronics, home improvement, stationery, office equipment, books and e-books under the retail portfolio. These include Thai Watsadu, BNB home, Power Buy, OfficeMate, B2S, MEB and Nguyen Kim.

The fashion sector focuses on apparel and accessories under a retail portfolio, comprising Central Department Store, Robinson Department Store, Rinascente Department Store, Supersports and Central Marketing Group.

The property segment covers leasing of retail property to third parties and its own stores at retail plazas such as Robinson Lifestyle, Tops Plaza and Big C/GO! Vietnam.

The health and wellness segment deals with health products and services for both people and pets, such as Tops Care, Tops Vita and PET 'N ME.