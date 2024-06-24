Ministry keeping a close eye on prices

A man examines a packet of rice at a supermarket. The Commerce Ministry is asking for cooperation from business operators to maintain their product prices, in line with the ministry's policy. Pornprom Satrabhaya

The Commerce Ministry is monitoring prices in 18 categories during the second half of the year following an increase of up to 9% in transport costs for the logistics sector.

According to Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, the 18 categories being monitored are: instant noodles, fresh food, canned food, bagged rice, seasoning sauce, vegetable oil, carbonated drinks, milk and dairy products, electrical appliances, laundry products, fertilisers, insecticides, pet food, iron, cement, paper, medicine and medical services, and services through retail and wholesale channels.

While oil accounts for 40% of the costs for a logistics business, the impact on the price of products differs by product depending on the weight and quantity of the product.

The ministry is requesting cooperation from business operators to help maintain their product prices, in line with the ministry's policy, he said.

Most operators are opting to stimulate consumption rather than increase prices, believing the latter would negatively impact their sales.

As the subsidies for liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) are due to expire this month, the department is monitoring the price of made-to-order food as well as fast food. If the subsidies expire, it will not affect the cost per plate as the prices of pork, eggs and fresh vegetables have decreased, while the chicken price is stable compared with a year ago, said Mr Wattanasak.

The prices of fresh vegetables, limes and coriander have consistently decreased recently as the rainy season began last month.