Arts, crafts to promote soft power

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has ordered the Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand (SACIT) to continue implementing the royal wishes of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit regarding the support and promotion of local arts and crafts to make them commercially viable, while capturing the recognition of the international community.

The institute also aims to improve the well-being of craft artisans and their communities, in collaboration with the ministry.

SACIT is a public organisation that preserves, promotes and supports the development of Thai arts and crafts, strengthening the skills and creativity of handicraft makers to produce quality products that can convey soft power.

This effort generates income for craftsmen and women, connecting Thai communities and driving local economies, said the institute.

SACIT also showcases traditional arts and crafts, featuring the skills of master craftsmen, art teachers and art heritage successors.

"The institute should nurture a new generation of artisans who are able to produce craft items that have modern appeal, while preserving Thai cultural heritage and identity," said Mr Phumtham.

"The Thai government prioritises soft power through the promotion of Thai arts and crafts, which strengthens Thai wisdom and increases the value of Thai crafts."

SACIT, an entity supervised by the Commerce Ministry, aims to foster good practices and general knowledge about arts and crafts among young Thais.

The institute is also a learning centre for Thai arts and crafts that promotes tourism.

According to SACIT, the value of Thailand's handicraft exports in 2023 amounted to 340 billion baht, with exports via the institute worth 291 million.

The five products with the highest export value were gold ornaments, valued at 91 billion baht, silverware (56 billion), furniture and parts (46 billion), travel equipment (23 billion), and textiles (18 billion).

The US is the biggest export market for handicraft products, with a value of 94 billion baht, followed by Hong Kong (27 billion), Japan (21 billion), Germany (20 billion), and the UK (16 billion).