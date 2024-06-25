Bangkok Airways, Thai Airways rise in world rankings

Bangkok Airways continues to its winning way, rated the world's best regional airline. (Photo: Bangkok Airways)

Bangkok Airways and Thai Airways International have seen their rankings rise in this year's world's best airline awards.

Bangkok Airways was the 27th best airline in the world, climbing two spots from last year, while THAI's ranking leapt eight notches to 33rd, according to the Skytrax survey.

Bangkok Airways was also awarded the best regional carrier for the eighth year running. "Topping the global ratings as the World's Best Regional Airline is the repeat winner Bangkok Airways, and the eight consecutive years have proven to be a true customer favourite," Skytrax said.

Bangkok Airways positions itself as a "boutique airline" mainly serving tourist routes in the country.

"Bangkok Airways is committed to upholding high standards and providing a delightful travel experience on every journey," the airline said, reacted to the award on its X feed on Tuesday.

THAI cabin crew were eighth, while Bangkok Airways cabin crew were rated 19th.

Qatar Airways switches places with Singapore Airlines to be the best airline, pushing its Southeast Asian rival down to second place.

Singapore also bagged several awards, including best cabin crew. The best economy class was awarded to Cathay Pacific Airways, and the Hong Kong-based carrier was also named the best cleanest airline.

The Skytrax awards were inducted in 1999 by allowing air travellers across the world to vote and the online customer survey covering 100 nationalities was conducted from September last year to May this year.

Skytrax said more than 350 airlines are involved in the final results.