Auction for new renewable power plants planned

Regulator hopes to attract more prospective investors once conditions are amended

The Bhumibol Dam in Tak province. A Green Utility Tariff will be applied to new renewable energy projects and existing renewable power generation facilities, including six hydropower plants, operated by Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is pushing ahead with an auction for new power plants under its second-phase 3.6-gigawatt renewables scheme, which is expected to draw more investors once some of its conditions are amended.

The current regulations allow only energy companies that failed to win the right to develop power plants under the first phase to participate in the new round.

"Many prospective investors and energy authorities want a change to this requirement," said Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, the new secretary-general of the ERC.

"The change is needed as demand for renewable energy in Thailand is rising, causing many companies to diversify into the renewable energy business."

The amendment should be made soon and will then be forwarded to the National Energy Policy Council for approval, he said.

Mr Poonpat said it was not certain whether the auction would go ahead by the end of this year.

"What is now clear is that we will maintain the criteria to screen and select companies participating in the new auction," he said.

The second phase has been delayed for many months, mainly because of legal disputes over some power plant projects in the first phase, causing companies to file lawsuits.

"We are waiting for the cases to be settled in order to move forward," said Mr Poonpat.

The 3.6GW scheme comprises solar farms, with the highest power generation capacity of 2,632 megawatts, followed by wind energy and industrial waste-to-energy projects.

The capacity in the first phase was initially set at 5.2GW, then changed later to 4.8GW.

According to the ERC, the green utility tariff (GUT) will be applied to projects under the first- and second-phase renewables scheme.

The GUT, which determines renewable power prices, will allow energy firms to know how they will benefit from electricity sales while users can calculate how much they have to pay for clean power.