Direct power purchase pilot project approved

The National Energy Policy Council (NEPC) has approved a pilot direct power purchase agreement to support foreign investors who want Thailand to help them buy renewable power to run their businesses, especially in the data centre segment.

Known as direct PPAs, these pacts allow companies to buy electricity directly from power producers.

The government previously invited foreign companies specialising in data centre development to invest in Thailand, but they sought clarity about the direct PPA policy.

"We have resolved to approve electricity trade not exceeding 2,000 megawatts under the direct PPAs," Prasert Sinsukprasert, permanent secretary of the Energy Ministry, said on Tuesday after wrapping up a meeting with the NEPC that was chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Renewable power can be generated from various sources, including solar and wind energy, hydropower plants and biogas.

The power trade will be conducted through the state grid.

One advantage of direct PPAs is that electricity users can better manage their energy costs in addition to implementing plans to cut carbon dioxide emissions.

Many companies are running campaigns against global warming and trying to achieve carbon neutrality, which adds to their appeal.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has been assigned to study any negative impact that direct PPAs may have on power users both among households and in the business sector because Thailand has long been familiar with the enhanced single buyer (ESB) system, said Mr Prasert.

The ESB allows the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) to be the single buyer that sells electricity to the public.

But if power companies want to sell electricity produced by renewable resources, they are required to sell it to Egat and state power distribution agencies, which then distribute electricity through their grids to companies and households.

Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, secretary-general of the ERC, said the commission is drafting new regulations for direct PPAs, including a wheeling charge to be imposed on the peer-to-peer power trade.

This refers to the fee collected from the use of state transmission lines to deliver renewable power.