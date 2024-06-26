Gulf partners with Google to run cloud operations in Thailand

Thailand has become a regional destination for major data centre firms. A subsidiary of Gulf Energy Development Plc (Gulf) has teamed up with Google Asia Pacific (Google) to run its cloud operations in Thailand. (Photo: 123RF)

A subsidiary of Gulf Energy Development Plc (Gulf) has teamed up with Google Asia Pacific (Google) to run its cloud operations in Thailand.

The announcement said teaming up would serve the needs of local regulators and allow it to capitalise on the growth of data storage processing in a secure environment.

Gulf recently notified the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) that its wholly-owned subsidiary Gulf Edge Co has signed a cooperation agreement with Google to operate Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) air-gapped services.

GDC air-gapped is a cloud system that is subject to local regulations and is designed to operate in an environment that is completely disconnected from the public Internet. This results in high stability and data security.

The company will operate as a Managed GDC Provider, a Google Cloud business partner that will help promote the use of GDC air-gapped for organisations in Thailand through expert consulting and services, including comprehensive system management.

The target customer group for the GDC air-gapped system includes industries that need to store and process sensitive or confidential data, such as healthcare, energy and utilities, or public safety services. GSA DC's data centres can also support the installation of such cloud systems within the scope of this cooperation.

Gulf Edge is the first to partner with Google in this business in Thailand. The intention is to provide cloud services in many forms including cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to support digital transformation and drive Thailand innovation, the company said.

This partnership also widened many possibilities for other services in the Google Cloud ecosystem in the future, such as AI innovation and cybersecurity.

This partnership brings together the strengths of both companies. Gulf Edge has experience and expertise in developing and pioneering new businesses in Thailand, with strong partnerships in both the business and financial sectors. It has subsidiaries that provide telecommunications and communication services, as well as expertise in the power generation and renewable energy businesses, which can support the demand for clean energy in the data centre business.