Shopee launches reality TV show for online sellers

E-marketplace operator Shopee has joined forces with the ONE31 digital TV channel and Southeast Asia e-commerce enabler aCommerce to launch a reality show to find online sellers, dubbed Sellvivor Project.

The competition should expand e-commerce, while giving online sellers an opportunity for the first time in Thailand, according to the company.

Participants in the variety show have to compete using their skills to reach the finals, where one will win the title of "The Greatest Seller".

The show is scheduled for broadcast every Saturday at 6pm, starting on July 6, on the ONE31 channel and the Shopee Live feature.

Karan Ambani, director of commercial at Shopee Thailand, said the show strives to deliver a superior shopping experience to users.

Shopee Live was designed to bridge the gap between brands/sellers and buyers through real-time interactions, said Mr Karan.

He said Shopee is preparing a variety of activities and marketing campaigns for the upcoming high season.

Shopee introduced the Shopee Live feature six years ago to be an essential and effective tool for buyers and sellers. In the first half of 2024, Shopee Live's orders rose more than 40 times, compared to the same period last year, according to Shopee Thailand.

Shoppers are very interested in Shopee Live, resulting in live sessions growing more than 9 times compared to the same period last year.

The provinces that are full of Shopee Live fans are Chon Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chiang Mai, with viewers from Nakhon Ratchasima more than doubling in the first half of 2024 when compared to the year prior.

According to the Thai e-Commerce Association, live commerce is expected to reach 12.1 billion baht in market value by 2025.