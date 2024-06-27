Discover Elegance: Sansiri’s new luxury benchmark

A vintage green table at BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha, hand-picked exclusively from a private villa in Tuscany, Italy, with solid gold legs.

Sansiri sets a new standard in luxury living with “Crafted Elegance for Liveable Beauty,” launching iconic projects and redefining sophistication in Thailand’s real estate.

Sansiri Plc, a trailblazer and leader in Thailand’s luxury and super luxury market for over four decades, is strengthening its position by setting the standard in the luxury properties industry through its uncompromising Sansiri Luxury Collection (SLC) portfolio and embracing the philosophy of Crafted Elegance for Liveable Beauty.

The company is gearing up with numerous new projects scheduled for launch by the second half of this year, including world-class landmark flagship developments that are poised to set new records for the highest prices in Thailand in the coming five years.

Discover the art of living in a home where every detail is crafted to perfection. We believe in creating spaces that blend sophistication with comfort. Our philosophy of “Crafted Elegance for Liveable Beauty” ensures that each element in our properties is thoughtfully designed and meticulously crafted. From hand-selected furniture to the finest materials, every aspect contributes to a harmonious and welcoming environment. Our homes are not just places to live; they are sanctuaries where elegance and comfort coexist, making every moment a joy.

“Luxury embodies an uncompromising vision, expressing uniqueness in taste and identity,” said Vatanyu Tantivong, vice president – aesthetics & interior design at Sansiri. “We aim for lasting quality with iconic design where our products adapt and mature effortlessly over time.”

LEADERSHIP OF WORLD-CLASS LUXURY

SLC is a significant testament as a taste-maker brand to Sansiri’s current leadership position in advancing luxury and super luxury residential developments, dedicated to delivering best-in-class projects in every segment.

Success this year is BuGaan Rama 9-Meng Jai, a rare gem with eight exclusive residences, which quickly sold out on the launch day when a show unit opened, setting a new industry benchmark. BuGaan Rama 9-Meng Jai, part of the exclusive BuGaan series, epitomises luxury with its exquisitely crafted residences in a prime location in the Rama 9 area, starting from 70 to 180 million baht.

This project underscores Sansiri’s dedication to providing unparalleled living experiences and meeting the demands of high-end buyers, reaffirming its position as the foremost developer in luxury real estate.

Sansiri has also achieved a remarkable milestone this year, with a customer showing strong confidence and trust by purchasing a nearly 500 million baht penthouse at the upcoming project in the Chidlom area, even before its official launch.

This penthouse unit will feature a private swimming pool and is considered a rare item, reflecting the preferences and discerning tastes of super luxury residents, aligned with world-class luxury standards.

With spaces and functions designed to meet tasteful lifestyle needs, Sansiri is confident that this new project in Chidlom will set a new benchmark in the Thai real estate industry, following in the footsteps of 98 Wireless, Sansiri’s unparalleled super luxury flagship development.

“This milestone achievement is a testament to customers’ unwavering trust in Sansiri’s brand, our 40 years of unparalleled expertise in real estate development, uncompromising quality, experience from day one and outstanding after-sales service,” said Mr Vatanyu.

“We’ve consistently set the bar with our world-class designs, blending meticulous and uncompromising quality standards and visionary project designs. These are crafted with the finest materials, incorporating diverse inspirations from top global designers that create living moments reflecting emotional and inspirational experiences through their passion and souls. Every detail reflects our commitment to excellence, tailored to the discerning tastes and desires of our high-end customers.

Beyond just construction, the company’s dedicated customer service ensures that each project is maintained and enhanced, preserving its beauty as if it were brand new. This commitment guarantees an extraordinary living experience that exceeds the expectations of its customers’ lifestyles.

“Achieving this level of beauty requires ongoing care. When visiting any Sansiri project today, you’ll consistently find it feels new because our after-sales service, especially Luxury Service, prioritises meticulous upkeep at all times. With this good management, our customers can deliver their heritage from generation to generation,” he added.

A one-of-a-kind iconic masterpiece leather modular sofa crafted by de Sede, the only one in Thailand, is featured in a living area in one of the units at BuGaan Rama 9-Meng Jai. All eight units sold out in one day of public viewing.

UPCOMING PROJECTS

The upcoming highlighted luxury projects and projects under SLC set to launch in the second half of 2024 include Narasiri Bang Na, Narinsiri Rama 9-Krungthep Kreetha, Narinsiri Krungthep Kreetha, and villas in Phuket. Many more projects under SLC and in the luxury segment are also lined up for launch over the next five years. Among them are three super luxury projects, one is super luxury flagship condo projects are set to thrill the market located on Sarasin Road and one in Sukhumvit 51 area. Whereas Chidlom, a super luxury condominium in Chidlom area, where a penthouse with a private pool has already been sold before launch.

NEW LUXURY COMMUNITY

The thrill of Sansiri’s new luxury endeavour goes beyond high-rise projects. It plans to launch a new community, SANSIRI 10 EAST, on Bang Na KM 10, a prime residential area and major artery of Eastern Bangkok, on 165 rais with a lineup of exclusive single detached houses in the luxury and super luxury segments with a total project value of 18 billion baht. These will include the super luxury flagship project Baan Sansiri, along with other luxury segment brands such as Narasiri, Sirinsiri, and Setthasiri. Other communities will feature upcoming projects with Narasiri, BuGaan, No. 19, and Sirinsiri.

ELEVATING BEYOND LUXURY

Sansiri is elevating luxury projects to the global stage by integrating timeless art, rare items, and meticulous attention to detail, thereby setting new industry standards through ‘Design for Future’ and ‘Liveable Beauty.’ “Design and the art of living experience have been ingrained in our DNA for over four decades, permeating every segment of the company,” said Mr Vatanyu. “Our core strength and DNA reside in our continuous exploration of emerging trends and future possibilities to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of design.”

Vatanyu Tantivong, vice president – aesthetics & interior design, Sansiri Plc

DESIGN FOR FUTURE

Mr Vatanyu said that ‘Design for Future’ embodies Sansiri’s dedication to crafting living spaces that resonate with passion and personal taste, nurturing an ‘Arts of Living Experience and Liveable Beauty for everyone in a home.’ “Whether in homes or condominiums, our approach prioritises the transformation of residences into genuine sanctuaries, imbued with warmth and tranquillity.” ‘Design for Future’ also underscores sustainability and the utilisation of natural and upcycled materials, reflecting the company’s unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility. “We collaborate extensively with partners to introduce unique, globally appealing elements that enrich liveability and aesthetic allure.” Sansiri’s designs embody the principle of ‘less is more,’ emphasising the harmonious blending of diverse elements—a true reflection of living in harmony with life itself. With the finest materials selection and good maintenance, the longer it lasts, the higher its value increases, and ageing beautifully, the older it becomes, the more beautiful it gets.

HAND-PICKED AND CRAFTED LUXURY

In the development of luxury and super luxury projects under SLC, Sansiri stands out for its unwavering attention to detail and its dedication to curating unparalleled living experiences. At its core, Sansiri intricately weaves together art pieces, decorative items, and works by emerging artists sourced globally, creating not just homes but immersive living galleries. “Art transcends traditional notions—it embodies a lifestyle and taste philosophy that seamlessly integrates with every space and functional design. It’s about more than acquiring art; it’s a meticulous blend of elements curated to enrich the overall ambience and experience.” At the core of Sansiri’s philosophy lies the seamless integration of art, decor, and designs sourced globally, transforming residences into immersive living galleries that transcend traditional boundaries. “We work hard and delve deep into updating trends to immerse ourselves in the arts, attending prestigious events to source and collect art,” he said. “Some pieces are iconic. Some are one of a kind. Some have been beautiful for over a century.” Each SLC project exemplifies Sansiri’s commitment to integrating art into every aspect of living spaces, featuring bespoke creations like the commissioned chandeliers at The Monument Thong Lo, designed as one-of-a-kind pieces by Czech designer Lasvit. Even in low-rise developments such as Narasiri Phahol-Watcharapol, Sansiri’s meticulous attention to detail and authenticity of rare items is unmistakable. At the heart of the project stands double bronze majestic lion sculptures meticulously selected from Europe, prominently positioned within the project’s central roundabout. “In essence, Sansiri’s approach to luxury design goes beyond conventional norms, transforming residential spaces into living artworks that not only evoke passion and sophistication but also celebrate the art of living itself,” Mr Vatanyu added.

Place Des Deux Lions’ double majestic lion sculptures in bronze at the heart of Narasiri Phahol-Watcharapol were hand-picked from Europe, prominently positioned within the project’s central roundabout.

CURATED DESIGN EXPERIENCE

At the low-rise exclusive residence series BuGaan, which represents the latest success showcasing the uniqueness of design leadership, BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha exemplifies meticulous attention to detail in its decoration, featuring carefully curated furniture and luxurious home décor items sourced from around the world. “It’s akin to having a private art gallery at home, featuring pieces such as a vintage table selected from a private villa in Tuscany, Italy, with solid gold legs that are priceless and unique,” he said.

Other items include the Esosoft Sofa by world-renowned designer Antonio Citterio from Italy, known for its distinctive design that seamlessly combines beauty and timeless style. The CASSINA x Virgil Abloh Matte Modular Element, a design masterpiece by Virgil Abloh of Louis Vuitton fame, also finds its place here. At BuGaan Pattanakarn, an exceptionally rare item in the modern, authentic twisted style by Edward Tuttle, a globally acclaimed designer, provides an unparalleled experience reminiscent of a top-tier luxury hotel atmosphere.

As a tastemaker brand, Sansiri’s commitment is to assemble a selection of crafted décor, signature furniture, and exclusive collections, including collaborations between Edward Tuttle and Jim Thompson, for this special unit at BuGaan Pattanakarn, Mr Vatanyu said. “Each project narrates a unique tale, offering residents an enriching journey steeped in cultural influences and unmatched attention to detail, solidifying Sansiri’s position as a pioneer in luxury living experiences,” he added.

For over 40 years, Sansiri has been dedicated to creating luxury projects that deliver tranquillity and comfort in luxury living. This commitment extends to Design for Future and Liveable Beauty, aiming to elevate standards to international levels. “We showcase exceptional creativity and attention to detail through meticulously crafted elements and collaborations with renowned international designers, underscoring our dedication to excellence in every aspect of design and living.”

www.sansiri.com