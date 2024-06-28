AIS EEC opens in Thailand Digital Valley

Phupa Akavipat, Advanced Info Service (AIS)'s acting chief enterprise business officer.

Advanced Info Service (AIS) has launched its Evolution Experience Centre (AIS EEC), the first digital innovation centre in Thailand Digital Valley in Chon Buri province, with the aim of becoming a "hub of learning" about 5G infrastructure technology and related platforms.

The centre offers hands-on experiences testing tech applications for business and industrial transformation, said Phupa Akavipat, AIS's acting chief enterprise business officer.

"This is a challenging year for economies given the impact of geopolitics. Digitalisation has become the norm for creating distinct business models across all sectors," said Mr Phupa.

He said it is crucial to transform organisations with digital technologies providing new capabilities to effectively tackle challenges.

Mr Phupa said the AIS EEC can help businesses transfer knowledge, test and experience real use cases.

AIS also entered into an agreement yesterday with Oracle Cloud to foster its AIS Cloud X cloud platform infrastructure.

The platform is Thailand's first locally owned and operated hyperscale cloud system in an AIS data centre, according to AIS. The agreement complies with Thai sovereignty and regulatory requirements, he said.

Mr Phupa said AIS's enterprise business operates through the concept of a business digital evolution and sustainable business for a sustainable nation under AIS's business plan for 2024-2025.

Under the plan, AIS aims to leverage its intelligent infrastructure and networks to accelerate capability of the businesses and industrial sectors.

He added that AIS helps businesses address challenges through five digital strengths.

Among them is AIS's 5G ecosystem offering intelligent 5G power from the most extensive and varied frequency capabilities to enable efficient industrial applications in production processes.

Midea Smart Factory, a leading manufacturer of air conditioners and electrical appliances, recently selected AIS's dedicated 5G private network as its primary network.

AIS also utilises intelligent network and infrastructure to elevate organisational management with fast and secure data processing.

The company is ready to meet the needs of every organisation, offering comprehensive services from on-premises cloud to hyper-scale levels, he added.

"Our excellence is proven by being awarded Microsoft Partner of the Year [Thailand] for three consecutive years [2022-2024], and we are the No.1 Broadcom VMware Cloud Service Provider in the country."

Additionally, AIS has a partnership with Oracle to provide cloud services that support rapidly growing organisations.

Moreover, AIS is ready to launch Analytic X, a data insight service that helps businesses utilise data to create business opportunities.

AIS has also promoted the adoption of digital technology by industries to transform organisations, focusing on all levels, especially in manufacturing, transportation and logistics, property and retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, public organisations, and government sectors.

Mr Phupa said AIS is advancing digital technology skills for personnel and the labour market to be prepared for all forms of change. This is achieved through collaboration with the EEC Human Development Center and its eight centres of excellence in industry, ranging from the Automation Center of Excellence to the Digital AI & 5G Technology Center of Excellence.