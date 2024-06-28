Paragon Hall set to become major destination for global events

Siam Paragon is making its newly redesigned Paragon Hall a hub for world-class events and entertainment and a magnet for local and international event organisers and visitors, highlighting "Extraordinary Eventainment" concept and new status as Thailand's first carbon-neutral venue as key strengths.

Formerly known as Royal Paragon Hall, which hosted a number of business and entertainment events, the venue has been rebranded and transformed into Paragon Hall with a new look.

The goal is to position it as a bona fide global destination offering world-class event and entertainment presentations in the heart of Bangkok.

This development aligns with the government's initiative to position Thailand as a world-class event hub through co-creation with business partners to attract major international events to the country, thus boosting the economy and tourism industry, according to Siam Alliance Management Co Ltd, which specialises in world-class conference and performance centre management.

"This refurbishment of Paragon Hall will create an even more exciting phenomenon," said managing director Kritsana Janyasakulwong, adding that the venue will support the creation of major events on a larger scale and format.

"We will co-create with business partners to organise global events, and we are committed to bringing all their imaginations to life."

The newly refurbished Paragon Hall has an area of over 10,000 square metres, surrounding a hall of roughly 5,100 sq m.

The hall can facilitate various events, ranging from small gatherings with 50 attendees to large gatherings with up to 10,000 attendees.

The venue can accommodate a variety of events, including international trade shows, international conferences and seminars, talk shows, national and international entertainment festivals of all kinds, world-class EDM festivals, fashion events, gaming tournaments, as well as weddings and parties of all types.

EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

With the complete redesign equipped with unique strengths, Paragon Hall can create what Ms Kritsana called a "phenomenal experience" for event organisers and visitors.

Supporting all functions for organising various events, Paragon Hall features an excellent and comprehensive system, including adjustable soundproof partitions tailored to event needs.

The venue also boasts tunable white ceiling lights and a smart lighting system that allows for adjustable colour temperature and brightness, ranging from dim white to bright.

The walls of the hall are adorned with strings of lights that can be adjusted to suit the mood and tone of the event, facilitating the creation of various event atmospheres.

The hall's location in Siam Paragon, a shopping destination in the heart of the capital, also holds strong potential.

Siam Paragon is one of the most visited destinations by people from all over the world. The shopping and dining options as well as the attractions perfectly complement the event and entertainment ecosystem in multi-dimension.

"The success of Paragon Hall has over the past 18 years established it as a premier hub for world-class entertainment and events," said Ms Kritsana.

"It is the only venue in Thailand that is both exceptional and trusted by the local and international public and private entities, event organisers, artists, and diverse brands."

Paragon Hall was certified based on Asean Mice Venue standards and Thailand Mice Venue standards by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, reflecting the venue's high standards and readiness regarding its physical aspects, technology, services and sustainability.

CARBON NEUTRALITY

With eco-friendly operations, Paragon Hall matches the new lifestyles of people who are increasingly interested in products and services that support campaigns against carbon dioxide emissions.

Paragon Hall is the first carbon-neutral venue in Thailand, certified for effectively reducing greenhouse gas emissions by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization.

This commitment to sustainability has elevated its image as an event venue that operates in adherence to the principles of sustainable event development, said Ms Kritsana.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

The transformation of the hall should significantly boost sales and revenue, especially in the second half of this year, as 100% of its space is already reserved, she said.

Revenue is expected to grow by more than 30% from last year, said Ms Kritsana.

"Our target is to achieve a 30% increase in the number of events in 2024. The venue has already been fully reserved for this year," she said.