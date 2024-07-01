Embracing an outward mindset: reflections on leadership and happiness

As the managing director of SEAC, I have the privilege of working with some amazing leaders and seeing their growth up close. Recently, I read an insightful piece by Boonchai Pongrungsap, one of our master facilitators of Outward Mindset. His personal journey and professional insights really hit home, making me reflect on my own leadership style and its impact on both productivity and happiness within our organisation.

Leadership, especially during tough times, is about more than just strategic thinking and making decisions. It’s about truly connecting with our teams and understanding their needs. This idea, known as the outward mindset, has been a game-changer for many leaders, including myself.

Looking back on my own experiences, I remember times of intense pressure and burnout. It was easy to become inward-focused, prioritising immediate tasks over the well-being of those around me. But embracing an outward mindset changed my perspective. By focusing on my team’s needs and challenges, I not only improved their engagement and satisfaction but also found new purpose and fulfilment in my role.

Outward Leadership in Action

The heart of outward leadership is its application during tough times. Whether it’s a corporate crisis, economic downturn or personal stress, staying outward-focused helps build stronger connections and collective resilience. This approach promotes collaboration and support, turning stress into strength and isolation into unity.

Our master facilitator’s journey shows the powerful impact of this mindset. Leaders who adopt an outward focus not only see increased productivity but also a deeper sense of fulfilment and happiness. Their teams thrive, not because of strict controls or relentless pressure, but because they feel valued and supported.

Creating a Thriving Workplace

An outward mindset creates a harmonious workplace that drives outstanding results. By understanding and addressing our colleagues’ needs, we unlock their potential and boost our collective impact. This approach shines through in the many success stories within our organisation, where leaders have transformed their teams and achieved remarkable outcomes.

At SEAC, we are dedicated to promoting a culture of outward leadership. Our training programmes and leadership development initiatives are designed to help leaders embrace this mindset, leading to greater engagement, innovation and shared goals.

I encourage all leaders to explore the power of an outward mindset. Start with small steps: listen more, seek to understand before being understood, and prioritise your team’s well-being. These simple actions can have a big impact, transforming not only your leadership style but also the overall success and happiness of your organisation.

As we navigate today’s complex business landscape, let’s remember the importance of outward leadership. Together, we can create a workplace where everyone can thrive, achieving extraordinary results and finding true fulfilment in our roles.

Arinya Talerngsri is Chief Capability Officer, Managing Director and Founder at SEAC — Southeast Asia’s Lifelong Learning Centre. She is fascinated by the challenge of transforming education for all to create better prospects for Thais and people everywhere. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, succession planning and organisational transformation can contact her directly at arinya_t@seasiacenter.com or connect with her on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/arinya-talerngsri-53b81aa