DES Ministry banks on Korat Model

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangthong

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has rolled out the Korat Model to turn the province into a "digital metropolis of the future", part of the government's effort to turn Thailand into a digital economy hub.

Under the project "Digital Korat: The Future Starts Now", the ministry and its agencies entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with relevant organisations to drive the goal.

The cabinet held a mobile meeting in Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the government needs to elevate the country to become a world-class industrial hub under the "Ignite Thailand" vision.

The government has prioritised digital technology and innovation to increase government sector efficiency, aiming to respond to the public's need to receive services from the government equally and comprehensively.

The administration is also focusing on developing people's potential, including government personnel, creating knowledge, promoting the use of digital channels for people in both central and regional areas, and applying digital technology securely in daily life, said DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangthong.

Mr Prasert said Nakhon Ratchasima is Thailand's second-largest province and serves as a gateway to the Northeast.

He said the project will promote the province's potential and readiness to become a regional digital city in four dimensions: equality, safety, better opportunities and sustainable development.

The ministry and its agencies entered into three MoUs with various provincial organisations to drive these dimensions. One aims to make Korat a paperless province and promote digital public health.

Another works with the National Digital Economy and Society Commission, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa), Rajamangala University of Technology Isan, Suranaree University of Technology and Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University to promote the digital workforce.

The third MoU unites Depa, the Nakhon Ratchasima Chamber of Commerce and the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Industrial Council to improve the digital infrastructure in the province to become a smart city, logistics hub and promote soft power.

Mr Prasert said the ministry is ready to promote the digital metropolis model in other provinces in the next stage.

SIKHIO SMART LIVING

The ministry and Depa also jointly launched the Sikhio municipality smart living project to improve service effectiveness and city administration for people, society and local sectors.

He said support for smart living city development is part of the plan to transform Thailand. The ministry wants to accelerate plans to promote smart city projects through the participation of the public, educational institutions, state agencies and the private sector.

Depa president Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin said Sikhio municipality has been certified a smart city promotion zone, with the project supporting digital technology to enhance the efficiency of public services and urban management.