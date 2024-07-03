MQDC signs a B3bn deal with Super Siam

Suttha Ruengchaiphaiboon, CEO of MQDC, right, shakes hands with Peter Pang, founding partner and CEO of Super Siam Realty, left. (Photo supplied)

Magnolia Quality Development Corp Ltd (MQDC) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Super Siam Realty, granting the company exclusive rights to the foreign quota of 261 units, totaling 3 billion baht, in the distinguished Whizdom Mytopia project at The Forestias.

With this major agreement, MQDC has successfully sold the condominium’s entire foreign quota, completing project sales for Whizdom Mytopia at The Forestias.

Mutually beneficial partnership

This collaboration not only ensures a strategic placement of Whizdom Mytopia’s premium residential units but also initiates a long-term business synergy between MQDC and Super Siam, paving the way for future collaborations that promise excellence and mutual growth.

Mr Suttha Ruengchaiphaiboon, CEO of MQDC, enthusiastically welcomed the partnership. “I am delighted Super Siam shares our belief in the value of world-class projects and I have no doubt of the value of our ongoing collaboration, especially in leveraging exciting overseas sales and marketing activities,” he said.

Mr Peter Pang, Founding Partner and CEO of Super Siam, echoed this sentiment. “It is a perfect alignment,” he said. “We only work with the best in the industry, seeking premium residential projects of the highest quality for our customers. Whizdom Mytopia at The Forestias perfectly embodies this philosophy. Stay tuned for more exciting news from this great partnership.”

This initial agreement is just the beginning of many exciting developments between MQDC and Super Siam. Both companies are committed to further projects that promise to enhance the landscape of premium residential real estate.

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) on Wednesday signs a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Super Siam Realty, granting the company exclusive rights to the foreign quota of 261 units, totaling 3 billion baht, in the distinguished Whizdom Mytopia project at The Forestias. (Photo supplied)

About Whizdom Mytopia

Whizdom Mytopia is an integral part of The Forestias, an innovative mixed-use development presenting a new paradigm in urban living. Designed with a keen focus on sustainability and well-being, it offers residents a harmonious lifestyle surrounded by nature, complemented by state-of-the-art facilities and an active community life.

About MQDC

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) is committed to providing pioneering property developments that blend superb living standards with sustainable environmental solutions. MQDC’s distinctive projects span residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments that have earned a reputation for excellence and innovation.

About Super Siam

Super Siam is a leading real estate enterprise renowned for delivering premium residential properties. It is committed to offering clients unparalleled quality and value, ensuring every project meets the highest standards of luxury and sophistication.