True trials new disaster alert system

The cell broadcast technology allows emergency warnings to be sent to all devices connected to mobile networks within a specific target area.

True Corporation Plc conducted an enhanced test of the live cell broadcast service on Wednesday with real users.

The event at True Tower Ratchadapisek showcased the emergency alert potential of the mobile-based system, a collaboration between the public and private sectors led by the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

The system highlights the capabilities of its Business and Network Intelligence Center, equipped with artificial intelligence to centrally manage operations during disasters, according to True.

The move aligns with an NBTC board approval in April, allowing establishment of a cell broadcast service (CBS) system, which will be installed and operated by three major operators: True, Advanced Info Service (AIS) and National Telecom.

The system does not require phone numbers to send messages, such as the way SMS messages are distributed, allowing for the rapid and efficient communication of emergency information within an entire area. Phone users do not need to download an application.

The plan to establish an effective public warning system is meant to improve public safety in the aftermath of violent incidents, shootings and various natural disasters, according to the NBTC.

NBTC chairman Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck said all the involved parties are expected to be ready to launch this emergency alert service on mobile phones by mid-2025.

In March this year, the NBTC and AIS jointly launched a trial of the CBS via an emergency alert system for mobile phones.

True chief executive Manat Manavutiveth said in recent years Thailand has faced significant losses from natural disasters, accidents and criminal activities. As a result, True collaborated with state agencies to develop the CBS system as a crucial tool for public alerts, he said.

True successfully tested its cellular emergency alert system in a lab on Jan 15, 2024, said Mr Manat.

The test included the system being able to design and send alerts in many languages simultaneously, starting with: Thai, English, Chinese, Japanese and Russian.

Operation of the CBS technology is divided into two parts: a cell broadcast entity (CBE) system and a cell broadcast centre (CBC) system, according to NBTC.

The technology will be managed by a central command centre in the government sector through the CBE system.

This system is used to define content and delivery areas for messages, consisting of various functions such as system management, message creation, and approval.

Then the message is managed by mobile operators through the CBC system. This system is responsible for delivering message content to base stations according to specified areas.

Earlier Gen Sittichai Markkoonchorn, assistant to the NBTC chairman, said the implementation of the system has to wait for the government to develop the command centre for the CBE system.

The government will also have to decide which agency will operate the command centre for sending warning messages to phone users, said Gen Sittichai.