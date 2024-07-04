Bluport adds convention hall to Hua Hin mall

Ms Vajee says the mall expects to reach 90% occupancy by next year with the addition of the convention hall.

Hua Hin Asset, the developer and operator of Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall, is adding a 3,000-square-metre convention hall to attract new target visitors and tenants, aiming to boost occupancy to 90% and reach the break-even point within three years.

Vajee Klomkliang, a member of the company's executive committee, said the expansion stems from a recovery of tourism business in Hua Hin and increased traffic at its mall last year.

"The tourism recovery in Hua Hin was evident last year, following the lead of Bangkok," she said. "Traffic at our mall rose 30% in 2023 to 15,000 people on weekdays and 20,000-25,000 on weekends, despite having no new anchors, with an uptick of 20% in the first half of 2024."

To increase traffic by an estimated 40% in the second half, the company spent 50 million baht to add the convention hall. The venue is expected to attract visitors from other destinations, particularly those in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) segment.

Located on the first floor of Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall, the convention hall can accommodate 2,000 standing, 1,200-1,300 seated in a theatre arrangement, or 128 dinner tables with eight seats each.

Certified by the Thailand Mice Venue Standard in the special event category, Bluport Hall will be the largest indoor event venue in the western and upper southern region, said Ms Vajee. The largest current venue has a capacity of 800 seats, she said.

Scheduled to open early next month, the hall is 50% booked through the end of the year, said Ms Vajee.

In September 2024, the company plans to open a museum called The Collections, occupying 1,900 sq m to primarily showcase vintage cars. Roughly 10% of the area is dedicated to art pieces, including paintings and sculptures.

The hall and museum are expected to lift the occupancy rate of the mall from 70-80% to 90% next year, she said. Both additions are expected to attract new tenants with businesses related to Mice and vintage cars.

The mall has a total lettable area of 60,000 sq m.

Hua Hin Asset expects to break even on the investment in three years, aiming to organise events five days per week, she said.

"After the pandemic, the Russian market emerged in Hua Hin, mainly for short stays. Our jazz festival featuring a Russian musician attracted around 1,000 Russian attendees," said Ms Vajee.