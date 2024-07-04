No need to cut rates, says central bank

Economy not performing up to potential but price pressure still a concern, says Sethaput

Central bank governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput says the current interest rate “allows inflation expectations to remain anchored within the target”. (Photo: Bank of Thailand)

Thailand’s economic recovery is slow and growth has yet to reach its potential, but there is currently no need to cut interest rates, Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Thursday.

Product prices remain high despite lower inflation, Mr Sethaput told a news conference.

The Consumer Price Index in May rose by 1.54% from a year earlier, the highest in 13 months, and is expected to continue gaining slowly in June. The index rose by 0.6% in April.

“The current interest rate is still suitable for the economic recovery and allows inflation expectations to remain anchored within the target,” Mr Sethaput said, when asked why the central bank could not cut rates with inflation falling.

The government has been at loggerheads with the central bank for months over interest rates, with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin calling for a rate cut to kick-start Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

Despite the pressure to ease policy, the Bank of Thailand bank held its key interest rate steady at 2.50% last month, the highest level in over a decade, saying the level was consistent with the economy and inflation.

The next rate review is on Aug 21.

The economy grew by a better-than-expected 1.5% in the first quarter on the year, but the pace slowed from the 1.7% expansion in the prior quarter.

The central bank has forecast economic growth of 2.6% this year and 3% next year. Last year’s expansion of 1.9% lagged regional peers.

Last week, the central bank said the economy was expected to grow at its potential rate by late this year or early in 2025.

Mr Sethaput on Thursday put the potential growth rate at about 3% in the 2023-28 period, down from range of 3% to 3.5% in the decade before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the BoT has said it expected headline inflation to be below the target range in the third quarter before returning to the range in the fourth quarter.

The annual headline inflation rate was just 0.13% in the first five months of 2024. The central bank forecasts average headline inflation at 0.6% this year and 1.3% next year.