Trade talks with Malaysia feature new joint projects

Mr Phumtham at the third Thailand-Malaysia joint trade committee meeting on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai attended the third joint trade committee (JTC) meeting between Thailand and Malaysia on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting is Thailand's first JTC meeting with an Asean country this year.

The meeting was expected to increase trade between the two countries from US$25 billion in 2023 to $30 billion by 2027, while accelerating Malaysia's efforts to expand the market for Thai agricultural products, he said.

"Thailand is in talks with Malaysia's Customs Department to allow the import of cattle, pork and Javanese doves, including certifying Thai manufacturers of fresh, chilled and frozen chicken products to export to Malaysia," said Mr Phumtham.

The meeting also presented an opportunity to foster economic connections along the border.

There are plans to discuss the formation of a collaborative task force on cross-border trade and investment between Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and Thailand's Commerce Ministry.

Malaysia is slated to host these talks later this month.

Thailand also proposed a twin-city project to develop its five southernmost provinces in partnership with Malaysia.

Under this twin-city initiative, the provinces of Satun, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat would be paired with five Malaysian states, respectively Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Terengganu and Kelantan.

The initiative aims to turn the conflict zones in these provinces into trade arenas in a push for peace, he said.

In addition, Mr Phumtham asked the Malaysian side to help expedite the consideration of a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cross-border transport of goods and passengers, facilitating border trade activities between Thailand and Malaysia, with the MoU expected to be signed by year-end.

The two sides took note of progress on construction of a road connecting the new Sadao immigration checkpoint with the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS of Malaysia, slated for completion in 2025.

Both countries said they want to form new partnerships that will benefit their economies and entrepreneurs, aligning with policies to promote trade, reduce trade obstacles and enable bilateral trade.

These efforts include working together to open more halal market channels in Malaysia for Thai farmers and entrepreneurs, and exploring potential digital economy collaborations.

The government also invited the Malaysian side to participate in a border trade expo in Songkhla, as well as other trade events in Thailand.

Malaysia is Thailand's No.1 trading partner in Asean and ranks fourth overall. Trade between the countries totalled $25 billion last year and $11 billion during the first five months of this year.

Exports to Malaysia totalled $5 billion, while imports tallied $5.7 billion.