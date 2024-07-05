June inflation of 0.62% is below forecast

People buy food items in Bangkok’s Yaowarat neighbourhood on Jan 20, 2023. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Inflation as measured by the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.62% in June from a year earlier, after the previous month's annual increase of 1.54%, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

The June figure compared with a forecast increase of 1.12% in a Reuters poll, and against the central bank's target range of 1% to 3%.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 0.36% on the year.

In May, the headline CPI rose 1.54% from a year earlier, returning to the central bank's target range of 1% to 3% for the first time in a year.

In the first six months of 2024, average annual headline inflation was 0.0%, with the core rate at 0.41%.

The ministry retained its headline inflation forecast for the year of between 0% to 1%.

The Bank of Thailand has said it expects headline inflation to be below the target range in the third quarter before returning to the range in the fourth quarter.