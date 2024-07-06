TAT sees seat capacity as key to enticing Chinese tourists

A tour guide leads a group of Chinese tourists at the Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall in Bangkok.

The government target to attract 8 million Chinese tourists this year remains achievable if airlines can ramp up seat capacity to more than 80% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

As of June 30, Chinese visitors to Thailand led other markets, with 3.5 million from 17.5 million total foreign arrivals. Travellers from Malaysia and India tallied 2.4 million and 1 million, respectively, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, deputy governor for international marketing in Asia and the South Pacific at TAT, said 6.44 million seats are available for Chinese routes during the summer schedule, which ends in October, or about 80% of the pre-pandemic period.

With 34,452 flights, tourists can now travel from 40 cities in China to Thailand during this period, he said.

"The agency set a target of 8 million Chinese tourists this year. To achieve this target, the seat capacity on Chinese routes should be increased, which is not easy as airlines in both Thailand and China are experiencing aircraft shortages," said Mr Chattan.

He said some airlines want to use their fleet for domestic flights instead of international routes.

Mr Chattan said the number of flights connecting China and Thailand has been gradually increasing, and hopefully airlines will divert their aircraft to serve more overseas destinations during the coming cool season.

He said the TAT encourages Chinese carriers to fly directly to second-tier cities with airports capable of accommodating international flights, such as Chiang Rai, U-tapao airport in Chon Buri, and Surat Thani.

To persuade them, the agency plans to bump up travel demand via activity promotions, which can help increase the load factor and sustain airlines' businesses, said Mr Chattan.

The TAT is also seeking a discussion with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on allocating appropriate slots for Chinese flights.

As some airlines inquired about the reduction of landing fees at airports, the agency wants to act as a mediator to help them settle this issue with Airports of Thailand in the near future, he said.

With the Chinese Golden Week in October nearing, Mr Chattan said TAT expects a significant surge of Chinese arrivals between Oct 1-7, paving the way to securing at least 1 million Chinese visitors per month between October and December.